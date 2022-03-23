FIFA 22 FUT TOTW 27 With Aubameyang, Koke And Son Now Available

FIFA 22 publishes the complete list of players selected to participate in the Team of the Week 27. Aubameyang, Koke and Son stand out from the rest. FIFA 22 reveals the players that are part of the Team of the Week 27. The TOTW, as it is often called in English, brings together the most outstanding footballers of the last day in the main league competitions. Remember that they will be available for a limited time during pack opening and in the transfer market.
Team of the Week 27 in FIFA 22: all the chosen ones
Headlines
PT: David Soria, 84, Getafe
LB: Robertson, 89, Liverpool
CAD: Clauss, 86, RC Lens
CT: Bartra, 85, Real Betis
LM: Coman, 88, Bayern Munich
CDM: Koke, 86, Atletico Madrid
CM: Bennacer, 83, AC Milan
CM: Demirbay, 82, Bayern Leverkusen
IE: Son, 91, Tottenham Hotspur
ST: Aubameyang, 87, FC Barcelona
ST: Ben Yedder, 87, AS Monaco
Reserves and substitutes
PT: Omlin, 81
CT: Can, 84
CDM: Stark, 81
SDD: Pellegrini, 84
ST: Giakoumakis, 83
DC: Guirassy, 81
DC: Ighalo, 81
PT: Kattimani, 66
RM: Mor, 79
CAM: M’Changama, 78
ST: Ferreira, 77
ED: Thomas-Asante, 73