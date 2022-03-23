FIFA 22 FUT TOTW 27 With Aubameyang, Koke And Son Now Available

FIFA 22 publishes the complete list of players selected to participate in the Team of the Week 27. Aubameyang, Koke and Son stand out from the rest. FIFA 22 reveals the players that are part of the Team of the Week 27. The TOTW, as it is often called in English, brings together the most outstanding footballers of the last day in the main league competitions. Remember that they will be available for a limited time during pack opening and in the transfer market.

Team of the Week 27 in FIFA 22: all the chosen ones

Headlines

PT: David Soria, 84, Getafe

LB: Robertson, 89, Liverpool

CAD: Clauss, 86, RC Lens

CT: Bartra, 85, Real Betis

LM: Coman, 88, Bayern Munich

CDM: Koke, 86, Atletico Madrid

CM: Bennacer, 83, AC Milan

CM: Demirbay, 82, Bayern Leverkusen

IE: Son, 91, Tottenham Hotspur

ST: Aubameyang, 87, FC Barcelona

ST: Ben Yedder, 87, AS Monaco

Reserves and substitutes

PT: Omlin, 81

CT: Can, 84

CDM: Stark, 81

SDD: Pellegrini, 84

ST: Giakoumakis, 83

DC: Guirassy, ​​81

DC: Ighalo, 81

PT: Kattimani, 66

RM: Mor, 79

CAM: M’Changama, 78

ST: Ferreira, 77

ED: Thomas-Asante, 73