FIFA 22 FUT TOTW 26 With Cristiano Ronaldo, Parejo And Ferran Torres Now Available

FIFA 22: We tell you the players chosen to be part of the Ultimate Tram Team of the Week 26 in FIFA 22. Cristiano Ronaldo and Parejo stand out. FIFA 22 reveals the Team of the Week 26. The TOTW, as it is often known, highlights the performance of the players on the last day of the main national leagues. Remember that they will be available through opening packs for a limited time and in the transfer market.

Team of the Week 26 in FIFA 22: all the chosen ones

Headlines

PT: Szczesny, 89, Piemonte Calcio

CT: Ginter, 87, Borussia Monchengladbach

CT: Coady, 82, Wolverhampton

RHP: Cash, 82, Aston Villa

LI: Miranda, 81, Real Betis

CM: Parejo, 87, Villarreal

MC: Griffin, 86, Freiburg

CAM: Forsberg, 84, RB Leipzig

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo, 92, Manchester United

DC: Osimhen, 85, Naples

IS: Ferran Torres, 84, FC Barcelona

Substitutes and reserves

PT: Guzman, 82

CAM: Goodwin, 82

CM: Gravenberch, 82

RM: Harit, 81

ED: Bourigeaud, 84

DC: Undav, 81

ED: Hernandez, 84

PT: Bratveit, 76

CT: Kalulu, 77

CAM: O’Hare, 79

RM: Flecker, 76

ST: Berahino, 78