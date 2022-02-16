FIFA 22 FUT TOTW 22 With Fekir, Trippier And Coutinho Now Available

FIFA 22 confirms the complete list of selected to be part of TOTW 22. The Team of the Week is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Stadia. FIFA 22 reveals the players who join the Team of the Week 22. The TOTW gives value to the most outstanding footballers of the last day of the main national leagues. Remember that they are now available on the transfer market and as part of the limited-time pack opener.

Teams of the Week 22 in FUT FIFA 22: all the chosen ones

Headlines

PT: Maignan, 86, AC Milan

CT: De Ligt, 86, Piemonte Calcio

RHP: Trippier, 86, Newcastle

CAI: Bensebaini, 82, Borussia Monchengladbach

CAM: Reus, 86, Borussia Dortmund

CM: Ward-Prowse, 86, Portsmouth

RM: Visca, 86, Trabzonspor

CAM: Fekir, 86, Real Betis

IE: Sterling, 90, Manchester City

ST: Mitrovic, 86, Fulham

IE: Coutinho, 84, Aston Villa

Substitutes and reserves

PT: Rulli, 83

CT: Hubner, 81

CDM: Ndombele, 86

DC: Haller, 83

ST: Raul de Tomas, 82, Espanyol

ST: Gameiro, 81

IE: Zaccagni, 84

CT: Beukema, 77

IM: Singh, 70

IE: Holtmann, 79

IE: McConville, 75

DC: Hardie, 74

TOTW 22 stands out for the incorporation of one of the great stars of LaLiga Santander. Fekir earns his place in the starting team with an average rating of 86 points. Almost nothing. Among the substitutes, the work of Raúl de Tomás in the classic that pits Barcelona against Espanyol is also valued. Rulli closes the representatives of the league.