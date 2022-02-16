FIFA 22 FUT TOTW 22 With Fekir, Trippier And Coutinho Now Available

FIFA 22 confirms the complete list of selected to be part of TOTW 22. The Team of the Week is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Stadia. FIFA 22 reveals the players who join the Team of the Week 22. The TOTW gives value to the most outstanding footballers of the last day of the main national leagues. Remember that they are now available on the transfer market and as part of the limited-time pack opener.
Teams of the Week 22 in FUT FIFA 22: all the chosen ones
Headlines
PT: Maignan, 86, AC Milan
CT: De Ligt, 86, Piemonte Calcio
RHP: Trippier, 86, Newcastle
CAI: Bensebaini, 82, Borussia Monchengladbach
CAM: Reus, 86, Borussia Dortmund
CM: Ward-Prowse, 86, Portsmouth
RM: Visca, 86, Trabzonspor
CAM: Fekir, 86, Real Betis
IE: Sterling, 90, Manchester City
ST: Mitrovic, 86, Fulham
IE: Coutinho, 84, Aston Villa
Substitutes and reserves
PT: Rulli, 83
CT: Hubner, 81
CDM: Ndombele, 86
DC: Haller, 83
ST: Raul de Tomas, 82, Espanyol
ST: Gameiro, 81
IE: Zaccagni, 84
CT: Beukema, 77
IM: Singh, 70
IE: Holtmann, 79
IE: McConville, 75
DC: Hardie, 74
TOTW 22 stands out for the incorporation of one of the great stars of LaLiga Santander. Fekir earns his place in the starting team with an average rating of 86 points. Almost nothing. Among the substitutes, the work of Raúl de Tomás in the classic that pits Barcelona against Espanyol is also valued. Rulli closes the representatives of the league.