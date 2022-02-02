FIFA 22 FUT TOTW 20 With Mané, Di María And Frei Now Available

FIFA 22: We tell you all the players available in the FIFA 22 week 19 team for PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Stadia. Discover the new TOTW. FIFA 22 has shared the Team of the Week 20. The well-known TOTW selects on this occasion the best players in their respective tournaments; the African Cup and the competitions below the first division are the protagonists of these last seven days. The chosen ones are already part of FUT as part of the opening of packs for a limited time and through the transfer market.
FIFA 22 TOTW 20: Full Roster
starting team
PT: Ryan, 84, Royal Society
LB: Barisic, 81, Rangers FC
RB: Alvaro Tejero, 78, Eibar
CT: Torres, 76, Club Santos Laguna
LI: Adekugbe, 76, Hatayspor
RM: Otávio, 84, Porto
LM: Jahanbakhsh, 79, Feyenoord
IS: Mané, 91, Liverpool
RW: Di Maria, 88, Paris Saint-Germain
ST: Toko Ekambi, 84, Olympique de Lyon
Substitutes and reserves
PT: Illic, 76
CDM: Brannagan, 75
DC: Rondon, 81
ST: Dykes, 77
ST: Ruben Castro, 77
DC: Atik, 77
ST: Sissoko, 76
LI: Mishra, 67
CM: Reeves, 72
LM: Mileusnic, 72
DC: Charles, 75
ED: Achahbar, 73
The list takes into account some of the big names in LaLiga Smartbank. Álvaro Tejero, the Eibar winger, is one of the team’s starters, while Rubén Castro sits as the first reserve striker. Almost nothing. The most valued player without a doubt is Mané. His average rating of 91 lifts him to first place.