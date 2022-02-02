FIFA 22 FUT TOTW 20 With Mané, Di María And Frei Now Available

FIFA 22: We tell you all the players available in the FIFA 22 week 19 team for PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Stadia. Discover the new TOTW. FIFA 22 has shared the Team of the Week 20. The well-known TOTW selects on this occasion the best players in their respective tournaments; the African Cup and the competitions below the first division are the protagonists of these last seven days. The chosen ones are already part of FUT as part of the opening of packs for a limited time and through the transfer market.

FIFA 22 TOTW 20: Full Roster

starting team

PT: Ryan, 84, Royal Society

LB: Barisic, 81, Rangers FC

RB: Alvaro Tejero, 78, Eibar

CT: Torres, 76, Club Santos Laguna

LI: Adekugbe, 76, Hatayspor

RM: Otávio, 84, Porto

LM: Jahanbakhsh, 79, Feyenoord

IS: Mané, 91, Liverpool

RW: Di Maria, 88, Paris Saint-Germain

ST: Toko Ekambi, 84, Olympique de Lyon

Substitutes and reserves

PT: Illic, 76

CDM: Brannagan, 75

DC: Rondon, 81

ST: Dykes, 77

ST: Ruben Castro, 77

DC: Atik, 77

ST: Sissoko, 76

LI: Mishra, 67

CM: Reeves, 72

LM: Mileusnic, 72

DC: Charles, 75

ED: Achahbar, 73

The list takes into account some of the big names in LaLiga Smartbank. Álvaro Tejero, the Eibar winger, is one of the team’s starters, while Rubén Castro sits as the first reserve striker. Almost nothing. The most valued player without a doubt is Mané. His average rating of 91 lifts him to first place.