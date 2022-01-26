FIFA 22 FUT TOTW 19 with Ledesma, Kimmich and Verratti Now Available

FIFA 22: We tell you all the players available in the FIFA 22 week 19 team for PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC and Stadia. Discover the new TOTW. FIFA 22 has shared the Team of the Week 19. The well-known TOTW selects the best footballers of the last day in the licensed leagues in the game. Players are available now as part of the limited-time pack opener and through the transfer market.

FIFA 22 TOTW 19: Full Roster

starting team

PT: Ledesma, 84, Cadiz CF

LB: Digne, 86, Aston Villa

CT: Akanji, 85, Borussia Dortmund

RHP: Walker-Peters, 81, RHP

CDM: Kimmich, 91, Bayern Munich

CM: Verratti, 88, Paris Saint-Germain

LM: Diaby, 86, Bayern Leverkusen

CM: Kittel, 82, Hamburg

ST: Dzeko, 86, Inter Milan

RW: Ziyech, 86, Chelsea

ST: Bergwijn, 83, Tottenham

Substitutes and reserves

PT: Bizot, 81

CT: Rugani, 81

CM: Maksimovic, 82

LM: Mavididi, 81

ST: Borja Inglesias, 83

AD: Abraham, 82

ST: Hwang Ui Jo, 81

ADC: Vindheim, 78

CM: Akbaba, 79

DC: Ward, 76

ST: Juanma Garcia, 76

ED: Muldoon, 74

The list stands out for the incorporation of Ledesma, the Cádiz goalkeeper, in the starting team. He is the only representative of LaLiga in the gala eleven. On the bench we find more faces from our competition. Borja Iglesias and Maksimovic are the other two names in the first division. The most valued player in general terms is Kimmich, who with his 91 average has no close rival.