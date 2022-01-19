FIFA 22 FUT TOTW 18 With Robertson, Immobile Out Now

FIFA 22: Team of the Week (TOTW) 18 is now available in FIFA 22. You can find them for a limited time by opening packs and in the market. FIFA 22 has shared the Team of the Week number 18. The well-known TOTW selects the best footballers of the last day in the licensed leagues in the game. Players are available now as part of the limited-time pack opener or via the transfer market.

Team of the week 18: complete list

starting team

PT: Handanovic, 87, Inter Milan

LB: Roberts, 88, Liverpool

CT: Botman, 82, Lille

RB: Meunier, 84, Borussia Dortmund

CAM: Müller, 89, Bayern Munich

CM: Bruno Fernandes, 89, Manchester United

CAM: Wirtz, 84, Leverkusen

LM: Harrison, 82, Leeds United

DC: Immobile, 89, Latium

ST: Ben Yedder, 86, AS Monaco

ST: Mitrovic, 84, Fulham

Substitutes and reserves

PT: Gulacsi, 87

CT: St Juste, 81

LI: Biraghi, 81

LM: Bourigeaud, 82

ED: Ito, 84

RF: Barak, 82

IS: Khazri, 81

IAC: Zuck, 72

CM: Amallah, 79

CAM: Mhango, 78

ST: Evanilson, 79

ST: Maguire, 76