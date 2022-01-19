FIFA 22 FUT TOTW 18 With Robertson, Immobile Out Now

FIFA 22: Team of the Week (TOTW) 18 is now available in FIFA 22. You can find them for a limited time by opening packs and in the market. FIFA 22 has shared the Team of the Week number 18. The well-known TOTW selects the best footballers of the last day in the licensed leagues in the game. Players are available now as part of the limited-time pack opener or via the transfer market.
Team of the week 18: complete list
starting team
PT: Handanovic, 87, Inter Milan
LB: Roberts, 88, Liverpool
CT: Botman, 82, Lille
RB: Meunier, 84, Borussia Dortmund
CAM: Müller, 89, Bayern Munich
CM: Bruno Fernandes, 89, Manchester United
CAM: Wirtz, 84, Leverkusen
LM: Harrison, 82, Leeds United
DC: Immobile, 89, Latium
ST: Ben Yedder, 86, AS Monaco
ST: Mitrovic, 84, Fulham
Substitutes and reserves
PT: Gulacsi, 87
CT: St Juste, 81
LI: Biraghi, 81
LM: Bourigeaud, 82
ED: Ito, 84
RF: Barak, 82
IS: Khazri, 81
IAC: Zuck, 72
CM: Amallah, 79
CAM: Mhango, 78
ST: Evanilson, 79
ST: Maguire, 76