FIFA 22 FUT: Future Stars First Team Confirmed; Complete List

FIFA 22: We tell you the complete selection of first team players under the FIFA 22 Future Stars promotion. Ultimate Team is reinforced with pearls. FIFA 22 welcomes its new promotion in Ultimate Team. Future Stars returns like every year to highlight the great promises of world football. In other editions they pointed out names like Phil Foden, Erling Haaland or Mason Mount, who today are among the best in the world. We already know the first selected team.

FIFA 22 Future Stars FUT Team 1

CM: Jude Bellingham, 93, Borussia Dortmund

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni, 90, AS Monaco

ST: Dusan Vlahovic, 92, Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

CAM: Emile Smith-Rowe, 91, Arsenal F.C.

CT: Ibrahima Konate, 89, Liverpool FC

CAD: Pedro Porro, 89, Sporting de Portugal

CAM: Matheus Cunha, 88, Atletico Madrid

LM: Damsgaard, 89, Sampdoria

SD: Gonçalo Ramos, 87, Benfica

ST: Joao Pedro, 87, Watford

CT: Ndicka, 87, Eintracht Frankfurt

ED: Trincao, 87, Wolverhampton

LM: Gakpo, 86, PSV

CT: Botman, 85, Lille

To participate in this promotion you must meet two requirements: not have participated in another Future Stars before and be 23 years of age or younger. From this February 4 they will appear in the title as part of the transfer market or by opening envelopes for a limited time.