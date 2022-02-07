FIFA 22 FUT: Ferran Torres And More Join The Future Stars

FIFA 22: Future Stars gets a little extra release following the release of the first team. Three new footballers join the promotion of FIFA 22. FIFA 22 launches a surprise mini launch of its Future Stars campaign. Three players join the promotion without participating in either of the two main teams. Ferran Torres is the most outstanding player: with a PIR of 92 he manages to be a true killer in the center forward position. They are followed by Elmas (Naples) and Tomiyasu (Arsenal).

This batch of three articles consists of two phases. The first, already available, adds these players in unusual positions on their cards so far. The second, on the other hand, focuses the focus where the chosen one is comfortable. In the latter case you will have to wait until next February 13.

Next, we leave you with the evaluations of each footballer in the two articles.

New batch Future Stars of FIFA 22

Fernando Torres

Article 1

Position: Center Forward

Average rating: 92

Pace: 93

Shot: 91

Pass: 85

Dribbling: 93

Defense: 43

Physical: 84

Article 2

Position: Right Winger

Average rating: 92

Pace: 95

Shooting: 87

Pass: 92

Dribbling: 93

Defense: 43

Physical: 77

The more

Article 1

Position: Defensive Midfielder

Average rating: 87

Pace: 82

Shooting: 76

Pass: 85

Dribbling: 87

Defense: 82

Physical: 84

Article 2

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Average rating: 87

Pace: 87

Shooting: 86

Pass: 83

Dribbling: 90

Defense: 66

Physical: 78

Tomiyasu

Article 1

Position: Right Back

Average rating: 86

Pace: 89

Shot: 50

Pass: 82

Dribbling: 82

Defense: 84

Physical: 85

Article 2

Position: Center

Average rating: 86

Pace: 82

Shot: 42

Pass: 76

Dribbling: 81

Defense: 87

Physical: 89

As always, these items can be obtained by searching the transfer market or during pack opening. If you still don’t know who the first selected Future Stars are, don’t worry: click on this link to find out about the wave that has started one of the usual promotions of the FIFA saga.