FIFA 22: Free Twitch Prime Packs Now Available in February

FIFA 22: Twitch Prime offers the new FIFA 22 free packs, expected for this February. Get players and reinforcements for your Ultimate Team team. FIFA 22 continues to celebrate its free pack promotion alongside Twitch. Prime Gaming publishes the expected pack during the month of February. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription you can link it with Twitch to access these rewards. We tell you everything you need to know.

What do Twitch Prime FIFA 22 Packs include in February 2022?

7 Rare Gold Players

2 player picks with an average of 82

12 special consumables

An item from Kanté on loan for 20 games

With them you have the possibility of receiving Road to the Final items, the promotion available until next February 25.

How do I redeem Twitch Prime Packs for FIFA 22?

Head over to this link and sign in with your Twitch account.

Click on the ‘request now’ box above the shift envelope.

You will be prompted to link your game account. Click on ‘Go to Electronic Arts’.

A request to access your Electronic Arts account will appear in the pop-up window. Select ‘Authorize’.

You will now be directed to the Electronic Arts catwalk. Sign in with the EA account linked to the platform profile where you regularly play FIFA 22.

If everything has worked correctly, the information you have provided will appear on the screen. Make sure that the data has been entered correctly and click on ‘Yes, link them’.

Once the confirmation is received, go to Ultimate Team and in the store you will see the pack ready for opening.

If you want to know the full details, visit this link.