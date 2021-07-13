FIFA 22 for PC will not be the version of PS5 and Xbox Series

FIFA 22: Unlike Google Stadia, which will be based on the next-gen version, computer gamers will stick with the PS4 and Xbox One version. Electronic Arts has confirmed that FIFA 22 for PC will not have the playable or technological advantages of HyperMotion that will include the versions of PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Google Stadia. The official communication sent to the media does not explain the reasons why this decision has been made, but it is very clear: “HyperMotion technology is only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia ”.

In this way, those who plan to get FIFA 22 for the computer (via Origin or Steam) will have to settle for an edition based on the versions of PS4 and Xbox One; as was the case with FIFA 21. In this case, reasons related to the minimum and recommended requirements of the title were put forward. From Eurogamer they show that the community of users more likely to use the PC are not satisfied, since they are being encouraged to buy a new generation console (PS5 / Xbox Series) and the optimization is generally very improvable in these ports. “It’s very disappointing,” Desmund977 describes on Reddit. “Yeah, it’s probably just a marketing move, but the fact that PC is back to the last generation is unfair.”

HyperMotion technology is presented as one of the greatest technological benefits for the already initiated new generation in the FIFA universe. As they explain, “it combines the Advanced Capture of Games 11 against 11 and a new patented technology of machine learning to provide the most realistic, fluid and responsive soccer experience”. Only available on PS5, Xbox Series, and Stadia. It is hoped that EA will soon give the reasons for this decision.