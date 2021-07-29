FIFA 22, first gameplay trailer; date, time and how to watch online

FIFA 22: We will tell you the date, time and how to watch the first gameplay trailer of FIFA 22 online. We will see the ball roll in the same way it will when it is launched. Now yes: FIFA 22 outlines the last details to show the public its first gameplay trailer. If in the days before EA Play Live 2021 we saw the first brushstrokes ingame, now the American editor will reveal what they have prepared for us when we get to the controls of this installment.

The trailer will be released today July 29 at 17:00 CEST. From what the description of the video suggests, we can expect new material focused on the version of PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Google Stadia. All three have in common the use of HyperMotion technology, an exclusive new generation function that introduces a multitude of new animations and improves artificial intelligence.

“Plus, enjoy rewritten goalkeepers, real ball physics, explosive sprinting, new attacking tactics, a more immersive game day experience, bigger celebratory moments and more fundamental advances on the pitch,” the company explains.

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

Then we leave you with the time according to your location. You can follow him on the EA Sports YouTube channel.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 4:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 12:00

Bolivia: at 11:00 o’clock

Brazil: at 12:00

Chile: at 11:00

Colombia: at 10:00 am

Costa Rica: at 09:00 hours

Cuba: at 11:00 am

Ecuador: at 10:00 am

El Salvador: at 09:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 11:00 am

United States (PT): at 08:00

Guatemala: at 09:00 hours

Honduras: at 09:00 hours

Mexico: at 10:00 am

Nicaragua: at 09:00 hours

Panama: at 08:00 hours

Paraguay: at 09:00 hours

Peru: at 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: at 11:00 am

Dominican Republic: at 11:00 am

Uruguay: at 12:00

Venezuela: at 11:00