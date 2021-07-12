FIFA 22: editions, prices, release date and where to reserve

FIFA 22: We tell you all the editions, prices, release date and where you can pre-order FIFA 22 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, Stadia and Nintendo Switch. FIFA 22 warms up on the band. The new installment of the EA Sports soccer simulator has already shared its first details, such as the release date, editions and its main keys. Beyond knowing the use of the Dual Entitlement program between generations, we tell you what you must take into account to jump to the virtual lawn from day one.

FIFA 22 release date

We will have to wait a few weeks to tie him up. FIFA 22 is scheduled to launch on October 1 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch. The latter will follow the Legacy line of recent years, that is, it will not incorporate playable improvements, but will only update the database with those of the 21/22 season.

There is an option to be able to play it a few days before. By purchasing the Ultimate Edition you will receive early access to FIFA 22 four days before its official launch. You will play with her from September 27. This edition is not available on all platforms.

Finally, if you are a member of EA Play, Electronic Arts’ subscription service, you will have a 10-hour free trial. This content demo will begin on September 22, 2021.