FIFA 22: EA Sports reveals date and time of its first trailer

FIFA 22 will show its first trailer on July 11 at 17:30 CEST. We tell you the specific date according to your region and the new image of the video game. FIFA 22 is already preparing to jump onto the virtual pitch. The new installment of EA Sports has already shared the date and time when we will see its first trailer. We will see its full disclosure next July 11 at 5:30 p.m. Spanish peninsular time.

Although no specific details have emerged, his featured image shows Kylian Mbappé playing a UEFA Champions League game against Real Madrid. The French is not the only player we can appreciate. Verrati, a teammate at Paris Saint-Germain, appears on the left; In the case of the white team, Militao and Luka Modric are the two most visible, in addition to being able to see them dressed in the clothing of the 21/22 season.

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

You can follow him on the EA Sports YouTube channel.

