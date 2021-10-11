FIFA 22: EA Acknowledged Exploring A Name Change And Now Registering EA Sports FC

FIFA 22: Electronic Arts has registered this name in the United Kingdom and the EU, but at the moment it has not been confirmed if it will change definitively. The Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) brand has disappeared and has become eFootball. Something similar could happen with the Electronic Arts football saga, as the company admitted after the launch of FIFA 22 that it is considering renaming the brand. In this context, VGC has published that the American giant has registered the name of EA Sports FC in the United Kingdom. The registry is also in the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

As can be seen in the online documents, EA registered this new name on October 1 and October 4 with the aforementioned agencies. However, for the moment they have not reported on whether or not the change will finally take place.

Change is on the table

Cam Weber, general manager of the Electronic Arts division, said recently that they are “exploring the idea” of doing so, just in the case of soccer games. According to his own words, they are reviewing their name agreement with FIFA. This is something “separate” from all their official collaboration agreements and soccer licenses that they already have signed.

Weber reiterated his commitment to the saga and the fans, as his intention is to continue offering “the best soccer experiences” for the community of players. The manager explained that to do so they have listened to the comments of the people, as well as the different actors in the world of football. It is “a commitment at all levels of football”, which includes the grassroots and women’s football.

FIFA 22 is available from October 1 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. Since its launch, EA has reported that there are already more than 9 million unique users who have participated in the field of play. The number of games played is more than 460 million, something that has occurred in just a few days.