FIFA 22 Confirms Two New FUT Heroes; Assessment and First Images

FIFA 22: The Heroes of FUT series in FIFA 22 welcomes its two new footballers. We know your ratings as part of EA Play Live 2021.FIFA 22 confirmed during EA Play Live 2021 the next two players to join the Heroes of FUT promotion. Solskjaer and Ricken are chosen to be part of these legends of the planet football. The Norwegian will have an average rating of 86 points, while the German has 85 on average.

Solskjaer will represent the Premier League, the league with the highest presentation on the current roster: 3 players. They are followed by the Bundesliga, with a couple of faces already linked to this special letter series. In the case of LaLiga, ‘El Moro’ Fernando Morientes is the only representative of our competition.

What are FUT Heroes?

The Heroes of FUT series of articles will debut in FIFA 22 as part of their annual updates. We can expect its influence on chemistry to be noticeably different from that of Icons.

“FUT Heroes possess unique league-specific chemistry that is tied to their specific hero moment, creating a green bond with any player within the same league and from the usual country,” the company explained. “This feature allows you to create the team of your dreams and recreate some of the most famous football moments in FUT 22.”

The current list consists of the following names:

Fernando Morientes – LaLiga Santander

Diego Milito – Serie A

Robbie Keane – Premier League

Solskjaer – Premier League

Tim Cahill – Premier League

Mario Gomez – Bundesliga

Ricken – Bundesliga

Abedi Pelé – Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Jorge Campos – Liga BBVA MX

Clint Dempsey – MLS

Sami Al-Jaber – MBS Pro League

For its part, FIFA 22 is scheduled to launch on October 1 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.