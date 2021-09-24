FIFA 22 Companion App, How To Download On Android And iOS Mobiles

FIFA 22: We tell you how to download the FIFA 22 Companion App on Android and iOS phones. Enter Ultimate Team without having to be in front of the game. FIFA 22 is approaching its launch on October 1, 2021. With a 10-hour trial already available for EA Play subscribers, from EA Sports they allow us to enter the popular Web App and Companion App, already available. We tell you how to download the application on iOS and Android mobiles.

How to download the FIFA 22 Companion App

The process is simple, but first we must remind you that not all users have early access to the Web App and Companion App. If you are a veteran or played last season, you will be able to access without problem with your Electronic Arts account linked to your profile of play; On the other hand, if it is a first time, the safest thing is that it will not let you access.

FIFA 22 EA Sports Companion App

You have until October 17 to enjoy the app without needing a copy of the game, leaving a generous two weeks.

Android

Go to the Google Play Store on your Android device.

In the search engine write ‘FIFA 22 Companion’

You will see a first result with the game logo on a black background. Enter the profile.

Make sure the developer is Electronic Arts. Once inside, click on install.

Once downloaded, enter it and click on the ‘start session’ button. There you must enter the credentials of your Electronic Arts account linked to your game profile.

Ios

Go to the App Store on your device with an iOS operating system.

In the search engine write ‘FIFA 22 Companion’

You will see a first result with the game logo on a black background. Enter the profile.

Make sure the developer is Electronic Arts. Once inside, click on install.

Once downloaded, enter it and click on the ‘start session’ button. There you must enter the credentials of your Electronic Arts account linked to your game profile.

Ready. With this you can enter Ultimate Team away from your game.