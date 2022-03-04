FIFA 22 Celebrates FUT Birthday; First Team And All The Details

FIFA 22: EA Sports celebrates the 13th anniversary of FUT with a special promotion tied to FIFA 22. Get special players and tokens with rewards. FIFA 22 welcomes its most anticipated annual promotion by players. FUT Birthday celebrates Ultimate Team’s 13th anniversary with a round of exclusive items. We tell you who are chosen for the first team and what you can expect during their celebration.

All FIFA 22 FUT Birthday First Team Players

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo, 94, Manchester United

ST: Luis Suarez, 93, Atletico Madrid

CM: Kroos, 92, Real Madrid

CDM: Allan, 91, Everton

CAI: Nuno Mendes, 90, Paris Saint-Germain

RB: Di Lorenzo, 89, Napoli

LB: Grealish, 89, Manchester City

DC: Bebou, 88, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

CAM: Kamada, 87, Eintracht Frankfurt

CDM: Torreira, 87, Fiorentina

RW: Doku, 86, Stade Rennes FC

The second team will be available from Friday, March 11. Remember that every FUT Birthday player will have five stars on their bad foot or their skill moves. Cristiano Ronaldo is the absolute protagonist of the first round.