FIFA 22: 10 Recommended Teams for Career Mode

FIFA 22: We offer you an added goal in the career mode of FIFA 22: to manage some clubs that, due to current circumstances, want to fulfill a goal. FIFA 22 is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. This year’s installment returns loaded with the usual game modes. Both FUT and Career Mode share much of the pie, especially the former. However, management veterans always like to be able to build a team away from trading cards, envelopes and so on. Therefore, we invite you to add a little sauce of your choice: we give you 10 objectives to complete.

Real Betis – 16,056,477 euros for transfers

The 21/22 season is fast-paced for the Betis. Qualified for the group stage of the Europa League, those led by the “engineer” have a great opportunity to remove the thorn from their latest European adventure. They do it with big names in the starting eleven: Canales, Fekir, Rui Silva… They are not bluffing. The goal of the club in Career Mode will be to be proclaimed champion of the competition and to be able to fight for the European Super Cup.

National success | Medium (3)

Continental Success | Very low (5)

Brand diffusion | Medium (3)

Finance | Medium (3)

Youth Development | Medium (3)

LOSC Lille – 15,750,001 euros for transfers

Ligue 1 has been monopolized for years by the almighty Paris Saint-Germain. League competition has lost its appeal in recent years, of course, but last season the natural course of events was broken. The modest Lille was proclaimed champion over the Parisians. Your goal will be to make victory the norm, and break once and for all the hegemony of Mbappé, Messi, Neymar and co.

National success | High (2)

Continental Success | Low (4)

Brand diffusion | Medium (3)

Finance | Medium (3)

Youth Development | Medium (3)