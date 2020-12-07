FIFA 21’s New Trailer Released, Showered with Criticism

PlayStation has released the next generation console trailer of FIFA 21 on its official YouTube channel. The published trailer was subjected to intense criticism by the players just like the game itself.

FIFA 21, the newest member of the FIFA series, one of the most popular sports games in the world, debuted on October 6 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. Of course, one of the most popular games of EA Sports, FIFA could not be expected to be on the next generation consoles, so it happened.

We would not be lying if we said that FIFA 21, which was released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in October, was hit by the players. The game’s player ratings on Metacritic were 0.7 / 10 for PS4, 1/10 for Xbox One, and 1.1 / 10 for PC. Do not fail to please PS4, Xbox One and PC players, the trailer of the game has been released for the new generation consoles.

FIFA 21 trailer for next generation consoles released

It seems that EA Sports has not been able to please its players with the new FIFA game. The newly released PlayStation 5 version of the game received 3.3 / 10 points from the players on Metacritic, while the trailer was also showered with ‘dislike’.

The video that was released yesterday and received approximately 50 thousand views received 1.7 thousand likes and 2.3 thousand dislike. In fact, the FIFA series has consistently received very low scores from players in recent years. Not only in FIFA 21, but also in FIFA 20 and FIFA 19, very low scores stand out.

This negative reaction of the actors also shows itself in the new generation trailer released. While some of the players criticized EA Sports’s highly controversial micropayment strategy, some complained that the games were the same.

EA Sports’ competitor Konami has announced that it will not release a new PES game from scratch this year and will release a completely new generation of PES using Unreal Engine 5 next year. If Konami strengthens his hand with this move, maybe EA Sports will abandon the micropayment strategy.



