FIFA 21 will join the EA Play catalog on May 6

EA Play will add FIFA 21 to its catalog from May 6. It will do so in all its forms on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. It’s official: the full version of FIFA 21 will join the EA Play catalog on May 6. EA Sports Virtual Football confirms its arrival to subscription on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. In this way you will be able to access all the game modes without restrictions or additional costs, as long as you are registered in the membership.

EA Play, prices and content

Registering with EA Play allows you to access a number of bonuses related to the portfolio of projects under the Electronic Arts seal. Highlights The Play List, the old The Vault, which includes the full versions of games such as Battlefield 5, Madden NFL 21, Need for Speed ​​Heat and Titanfall 2, among others.

In the case of the Xbox and PC platforms, the catalog spans through the generations. Dead Space, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, Skate 3, and many more remain available. As a member of EA Play you also receive some exclusive content for its main titles, such as FIFA 21 itself. You will receive the FIFA Ultimate Team kits and the VOLTA Football team, for example. In addition, you get a 10% discount on the purchase of additional content and games from the publisher.

Signing up for the basic version requires a one-time payment of € 24.99 per year or € 3.99 per month. In addition, whenever Electronic Arts releases a new title, you will receive a trial of maximum 10 hours. All your progress, trophies (or achievements) that you make will be saved in case you ever want to move to the full version. On the other hand, Xbox users registered for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate already have this service included: no additional payments are required.