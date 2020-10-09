FIFA 21: where to buy the game, price, editions

We tell you where to buy the game, its price, in addition to all its editions (Champions, Ultimate and Standard Edition) with their main differences.

One of the main titles during the past EA Play was FIFA 21. The new installment of the saga arrives on October 9 to PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (Legacy Edition) and the new generation: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X . Below we explain all the editions that the title will have available, in addition to the way in which the technology designed by Sony and Microsoft for their new machines will be used through the characteristics of the next-gen that will be present in the Title.

FIFA 21: all editions available; differences and prices

As we can see on the official game page on Steam, for now we are aware of three main editions of FIFA 21: Standard (€ 59.99), Champions (€ 79.99) and Ultimate Edition + Bonus for a limited time ( € 89.99). Additionally, those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition have been able to access the game since October 6. Here we leave you detailed all the exclusive contents that we will obtain when reserving each one of them.

FIFA 21 Standard Edition

Price: € 59.99

Up to 3 unique Gold packs (1 per week for 3 weeks)

Cover Star Loan Item for 5 FUT Matches

FUT Ambassador Player Pick, choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches

Special editions of FUT kits and stadium items

FIFA 21 Champions Edition

Price: € 79.99

Up to 12 unique Gold packs (1 per week for 12 weeks)

Cover Star Loan Item for 5 FUT Matches

Local talent in career mode, young local promise with world-class potential

FUT Ambassador Player Pick, choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches

Special editions of FUT kits and stadium items

FIFA 21 Limited Time Ultimate + Bonus Edition

Price: € 89.99

Up to 12 unique Gold packs (1 per week for 12 weeks)

Cover Star Loan Item for 5 FUT Matches

Local talent in career mode, young local promise with world-class potential

FUT Ambassador Player Pick, choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches

Special editions of FUT kits and stadium items



