FIFA 21: when are FUT Champions rewards released?

Find out when FUT Champions rewards are released in FIFA 21. Each skill rank comes with rich bonuses for your team.

FIFA 21 is already on the market. Players are looking forward to their first few weeks in Ultimate Team’s multiplayer modes. The objective: consolidate in FUT Champions and achieve the maximum bonuses. For those of you who are close to completing the day, the information in this piece will come in handy.

As part of our in-depth guide, today we will focus on the time FUT Champions rewards are awarded and what items you will receive based on your rank. The best is yet to come.

What time are FUT Champions rewards released in FIFA 21?

You will be able to collect your FUT Champions rewards in FIFA 21 every Thursday at 10:00 CEST. From that moment you will receive your bonus package in relation to your skill rank.

All FUT Champions rewards in FIFA 21

1 win out of 30 games played

1,000 coins

2 gold envelopes

250 FUT Champions points

Bronze 2

2 to 3 wins out of 30 games played

3,000 coins

2 Premium Gold Packs

500 FUT Champions Points

Bronze 1

From 4 to 5 wins out of 30 games played

7,500 coins

Premium Gold Players Pack

500 FUT Champions points

Silver 3

From 6 to 7 wins out of 30 games played

10,000 coins

Premium gold envelope

2 premium jumbo gold packs

Gold Players Pack

1,000 FUT Champions Points

Player Pick: Pick a player card with average 84 or lower

Silver 2

From 8 to 10 wins out of 30 games played

15,000 coins

Premium gold envelope

Unique gold envelope

Mega envelope

1,000 FUT Champions Points

Player Pick: Pick a player card with average 84 or lower

Silver 1

From 11 to 13 wins out of 30 games played

20,000 coins

Premium gold envelope

2 unique player packs plus

Mega envelope

1,500 FUT Champions points

Selection of players: an envelope with three cards; choose a card

Gold 3

From 14 to 16 wins out of 30 games played

30,000 coins

2 Premium Gold Packs

2 mega envelopes

Unique Players Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

Player selection: two envelopes with three cards each; choose one letter per envelope

Gold 2

From 17 to 19 wins out of 30 games played

45,000 coins

2 Premium Gold Packs

Unique gold envelope

2 unique mega envelopes

2,000 FUT Champions Points

Player selection: two envelopes with four cards each; choose one letter per envelope

Gold 1

From 20 to 22 wins out of 30 games played

50,000 coins

2 Premium Gold Packs

Premium Unique Players Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

Player selection: two envelopes with four cards each; choose one letter per envelope

Elite 3

From 23 to 24 wins out of 30 games played

70,000 coins

3 Premium Gold Packs

Premium Unique Players Pack

TOTW Players Pack

2,000 FUT Champions Points

Player selection: three envelopes with five cards each; choose one letter per envelope

Elite 2

From 25 to 26 wins out of 30 games played

100,000 coins

3 Premium Gold Packs

Jumbo Unique Players Pack

About TOTW premium

2,000 FUT Champions Points

Players Picks: three packs with five cards each; choose one letter per envelope

Elite 1

27 or more wins out of 30 games played

125,000 coins

3 Premium Gold Packs

2 jumbo unique player packs

2 premium TOTW envelopes

2,000 FUT Champions Points

Player selection: three envelopes with five cards each; choose one letter per envelope

Range 76-100

125,000 coins

4 jumbo premium gold player packs

2 jumbo unique player packs

About TOTW Ultimate

2,000 FUT Champions Points

Player selection: four envelopes with five cards each; choose one letter per envelope

Range 51-75

125,000 coins

4 jumbo premium gold packs

3 jumbo unique player packs

About TOTW Ultimate

2,000 FUT Champions Points

Player selection: four envelopes with five cards each; choose one letter per envelope

Range 26-50

150,000 coins

4 jumbo premium gold packs

3 jumbo unique player packs

About TOTW Ultimate

2,000 FUT Champions Points

Player selection: five envelopes with five cards each; choose one letter per envelope

Range 11-25

150,000 coins

5 jumbo premium gold packs

3 jumbo unique player packs

About TOTW Ultimate

2,000 FUT Champions Points

Player selection: five envelopes with five cards each; choose one letter per envelope

Range 2-10

200,000 coins

5 jumbo premium gold packs

3 jumbo unique player packs

About TOTW Ultimate

2,000 FUT Champions Points

Player selection: five envelopes with five cards each; choose one letter per envelope

Rank 1

250,000 coins

5 jumbo premium gold packs

3 jumbo unique player packs

About TOTW Ultimate

2,000 FUT Champions Points

Player selection: five envelopes with five cards each; choose a carta by envelope



