FIFA 21: when are FUT Champions rewards released?

Find out when FUT Champions rewards are released in FIFA 21. Each skill rank comes with rich bonuses for your team.
FIFA 21 is already on the market. Players are looking forward to their first few weeks in Ultimate Team’s multiplayer modes. The objective: consolidate in FUT Champions and achieve the maximum bonuses. For those of you who are close to completing the day, the information in this piece will come in handy.
As part of our in-depth guide, today we will focus on the time FUT Champions rewards are awarded and what items you will receive based on your rank. The best is yet to come.
What time are FUT Champions rewards released in FIFA 21?
You will be able to collect your FUT Champions rewards in FIFA 21 every Thursday at 10:00 CEST. From that moment you will receive your bonus package in relation to your skill rank.
All FUT Champions rewards in FIFA 21
1 win out of 30 games played
1,000 coins
2 gold envelopes
250 FUT Champions points
Bronze 2
2 to 3 wins out of 30 games played
3,000 coins
2 Premium Gold Packs
500 FUT Champions Points
Bronze 1
From 4 to 5 wins out of 30 games played
7,500 coins
Premium Gold Players Pack
500 FUT Champions points
Silver 3
From 6 to 7 wins out of 30 games played
10,000 coins
Premium gold envelope
2 premium jumbo gold packs
Gold Players Pack
1,000 FUT Champions Points
Player Pick: Pick a player card with average 84 or lower
Silver 2
From 8 to 10 wins out of 30 games played
15,000 coins
Premium gold envelope
Unique gold envelope
Mega envelope
1,000 FUT Champions Points
Player Pick: Pick a player card with average 84 or lower
Silver 1
From 11 to 13 wins out of 30 games played
20,000 coins
Premium gold envelope
2 unique player packs plus
Mega envelope
1,500 FUT Champions points
Selection of players: an envelope with three cards; choose a card
Gold 3
From 14 to 16 wins out of 30 games played
30,000 coins
2 Premium Gold Packs
2 mega envelopes
Unique Players Pack
2,000 FUT Champions Points
Player selection: two envelopes with three cards each; choose one letter per envelope
Gold 2
From 17 to 19 wins out of 30 games played
45,000 coins
2 Premium Gold Packs
Unique gold envelope
2 unique mega envelopes
2,000 FUT Champions Points
Player selection: two envelopes with four cards each; choose one letter per envelope
Gold 1
From 20 to 22 wins out of 30 games played
50,000 coins
2 Premium Gold Packs
Premium Unique Players Pack
2,000 FUT Champions Points
Player selection: two envelopes with four cards each; choose one letter per envelope
Elite 3
From 23 to 24 wins out of 30 games played
70,000 coins
3 Premium Gold Packs
Premium Unique Players Pack
TOTW Players Pack
2,000 FUT Champions Points
Player selection: three envelopes with five cards each; choose one letter per envelope
Elite 2
From 25 to 26 wins out of 30 games played
100,000 coins
3 Premium Gold Packs
Jumbo Unique Players Pack
About TOTW premium
2,000 FUT Champions Points
Players Picks: three packs with five cards each; choose one letter per envelope
Elite 1
27 or more wins out of 30 games played
125,000 coins
3 Premium Gold Packs
2 jumbo unique player packs
2 premium TOTW envelopes
2,000 FUT Champions Points
Player selection: three envelopes with five cards each; choose one letter per envelope
Range 76-100
125,000 coins
4 jumbo premium gold player packs
2 jumbo unique player packs
About TOTW Ultimate
2,000 FUT Champions Points
Player selection: four envelopes with five cards each; choose one letter per envelope
Range 51-75
125,000 coins
4 jumbo premium gold packs
3 jumbo unique player packs
About TOTW Ultimate
2,000 FUT Champions Points
Player selection: four envelopes with five cards each; choose one letter per envelope
Range 26-50
150,000 coins
4 jumbo premium gold packs
3 jumbo unique player packs
About TOTW Ultimate
2,000 FUT Champions Points
Player selection: five envelopes with five cards each; choose one letter per envelope
Range 11-25
150,000 coins
5 jumbo premium gold packs
3 jumbo unique player packs
About TOTW Ultimate
2,000 FUT Champions Points
Player selection: five envelopes with five cards each; choose one letter per envelope
Range 2-10
200,000 coins
5 jumbo premium gold packs
3 jumbo unique player packs
About TOTW Ultimate
2,000 FUT Champions Points
Player selection: five envelopes with five cards each; choose one letter per envelope
Rank 1
250,000 coins
5 jumbo premium gold packs
3 jumbo unique player packs
About TOTW Ultimate
2,000 FUT Champions Points
Player selection: five envelopes with five cards each; choose a carta by envelope