FIFA 21: what progress will carry over from PS4 to PS5

We review what content we can migrate from the current one to the next generation thanks to Double Version: we pay once for both versions.

FIFA 21 is called to be one of the most successful games of the last quarter. The new installment of the Electronic Arts soccer simulator is intergenerational in nature; Therefore, we have a version on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia, but also on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The new generation version is on sale from this December 4 and is free for all who are grab FIFA 21 before FIFA 22 comes out; in fact, we will be able to transfer almost all of our progress. Now, which ones aren’t?

What progress can we pass to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and what not

Electronic Arts is trying to take care of the player with measures such as Double Version, which translates into access to the improved edition of FIFA 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X (here we tell you all those visual and technological improvements) at no cost if we buy this month October or throughout the 2021 season the title on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. It is indistinct if we buy the physical or digital version: what they give us is the new generation digital version. Both options are valid. “If you buy a physical copy of FIFA 21, you will need to insert the disc into your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X to play FIFA 21 on those consoles.”

So, let’s put ourselves in the situation: you buy your copy of FIFA 21 on PS4 or Xbox One, enjoy the title for a few months and… a PS5 / Xbox Series X comes into your house this Christmas. What progress can you bring to the next gen? What gets by the way?

What will carry over: All the progress and content you have earned in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team; from players to items, coins, FIFA Points, match results and rankings. Also, the progress of VOLTA FOOTBALL. And yes, the movement is the reverse as well. Works from PS5 to PS4 and from Xbox Series X to Xbox One.

What will not transfer: what we will not be able to transfer between versions are the other game modes; from online seasons to cooperative seasons, not even Career mode, Pro Clubs, etc. All that will be anchored to the console you play on, it cannot be migrated.

One final question, will the FUT 21 pre-order content be transferred from PS4 to PS5 and from Xbox One to Xbox Series X? According to Electronic Arts, we will have to first redeem the content of the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team pre-order in the versions of PS4 and Xbox One and then be transferred to the next generation consoles. There is no problem, just follow that order.

FIFA 21 is now available worldwide for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X | S, PS5, and PC.



