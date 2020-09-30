FIFA 21 Web App: when is the application coming out?

EA Sports announces the arrival of the new version of the web application for the Ultimate Team mode, which allows you to manage various aspects of the team.

New season, new football games and a renewed version of the FIFA 21 web app. The North American company has announced that the FUT 21 application will be available very soon. Although the game will be released on October 9, players with a subscription to EA Play (EA Access or Origin Access Basic) will be able to test it for a few hours ahead of time, starting on October 1. As expected, the application will not be delayed and will be published before the game hits stores.

Launch date and time of the FIFA 21 Web App and FIFA App Companion

The official FIFA 21 website confirms that the application will be available from September 30, starting at 7:00 p.m. The version for iOS and Android will be made available to players one day later, on October 30.

Thanks to the application, users can manage transfers and change the personalization of teams. It is also possible to deploy tactics, open envelopes, prepare for the next match or claim rewards, among other functionalities.

For years now, FIFA Ultimate Team has become a very important part of the game. This online mode allows users to create their own teams, exchange players, etc. In FIFA 21 they promise that it will be the most social FUT mode that has been built to date, with new ways to play with friends and the ability to customize the stadiums down to the last detail.



