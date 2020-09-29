FIFA 21 vs PES 2021: what licenses are there?

We review the battle of team and league licenses that each year the two main soccer games for this generation fight.

Licenses have always been an object of debate among soccer video games. It is so true that FIFA has been ahead for years in this field as that for some time, PES managed to break through in South American football and get some flashy clubs, such as the exclusive Juventus last year and that remains in this edition. Konami has been working over the years with clubs and editions designed for fans, getting names like Bayern or Barça to join its football saga.

For all this, in Meristation we are preparing to review how the issue of licenses is currently, with eFootball PES 2021 already on sale as a Season Update that we talked about in our analysis, and with FIFA 21 that opens its doors in EA Play this week and has an official departure date for next October 9. How is the license market for this season?

FIFA 21 Licenses

The loss of Juventus as a team that was renamed Piemonte Calcio, something unprecedented in European teams in the EA Sports franchise, continues this year. Although the series already thinks big and when it managed to take the license of the Champions and Europa League from PES, it took a heavyweight. The situation remains quite stable in the case of FIFA 21, with most of the leagues that it had remaining fully licensed (teams, fields, etc.) although there are certain exceptions. We leave you with the official list that has the title of EA Sports to date:

Champions League, Europa League and Supercup

Libertadores, Conmebol Sudamericana and Conmebol Recopa

Major full leagues: LaLiga Santander, Bundesliga, Premier League, Ligue 1 and Serie A (without two teams) Other exclusive licenses: English Football League, Mexico MX, Japan J1 League, Major League Soccer, Chinese Super League licenses, Dutch Eredivise, Polish Ekstraklasa, MBS Pro League and others

Exclusive teams: Inter Milan and Milan. In exchange they lose Roma and continue without Juventus

Other leagues without all licenses: Argentine Professional League, A-League, Belgium 1A

Pro League, Liga do Brasil, Danish Super League, Aricity LGE from Ireland, K League 1 from Japan, Liga NOS from Portugal, Liga I from Romania, MBS Pro League of Arabia, Scottish Premier of Scotland, Allsvenskan of Sweden, RSL of Switzerland, Super Lig of Turkey and women’s national teams

Licenses for eFootball PES 2021

PES is in a somewhat more complicated situation, because the licenses of the major leagues are still far from its hand and that causes that the teams – yes the templates – are not real. Despite struggling to have certain exclusives with some teams, such as Roma and Juventus, the great hook of PES 2021 for this year is that it maintains the Eurocup license, which was delayed due to the Coronavirus and therefore remains a year more in the hands of Konami. These are the leagues that Konami’s game has, yes, some leagues are not complete due to the lack of some teams, in the case of Serie A the two of Milan and in others, such as the Spanish, the great most.

In any case, if you want the official kits and even entire leagues like the Bundesliga, which is not in the game, you can follow our tutorial to install the Option File where players update the game data.

Collaborating and licensed teams: Barça, Bayern, Juventus, Arsenal, Manchester United, Shalke 04, Roma, Celtic, Rangers, Zenit, Corinthians, Flamengo, Sao Paulo, Vasco Da Gama, Atlético Mineiro, Universidad de Chile, Colo Colo, River Plate , Boca Juniors, Alianza Lima, Sporting Cristal, Universitario, Sport Boys.

Official licenses: Serie A and Serie B, Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, Liga Nos, Super Lig, Russian Premier Liga, Eredivise, Jupiter Pro League, 3F Superliga, Scottish Premiership, Raiffeisen Super League, Brasileirao Assaí and Serie B, Toyota Thai League , Liga BetPlay Dimayor (Colombia), CFA Super League (China), PlanVital Championship (Chile), Professional Soccer League (Argentina).

Other unlicensed leagues: English League and 2nd Division, Spanish League and 2nd division.

Teams: All UEFA Eurocup 2020 (delayed to 2021).



