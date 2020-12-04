FIFA 21: Updating PS5 and Xbox Series X versions

EA guarantees that everyone who purchases FIFA 21 on PS4 or Xbox One can get their copy of PS5 or Xbox Series X | S for free with Dual Version.

Electronic Arts wants no one to be left behind with FIFA 21 in its next generation version. As we have seen in the comparisons, the differences are very large; And what is better, they are free for all those users who have bought FIFA 21 on PS4 or Xbox One. We explain what Double Version is and how to download the version of the game on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X | S totally free if you already had a copy of the game.

FIFA 21: what progress will carry over from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X | S

“If you buy FIFA 21 for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you can switch to the next generation at no additional cost when you have the corresponding next generation console (from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or from Xbox One to Xbox Series X | S). You just have to download it before FIFA 22 comes out, ”says EA to describe the Double Version guarantee. In case we have the titles in physical format, it is important that this is inserted in the console to verify that we continue to have it.

How to update FIFA 21 on PS5 if you already have it on PS4

Turn on your PS5, log into PSN, and head over to PlayStation Store.

Select the section for all PlayStation 5 games.

Search for FIFA 21 (if it does not appear on the cover you can enter its name in the search engine) and select the version of PlayStation 4.

Then, you will see the icon of the three dots. Click.

Select FIFA 21 David Beckham Edition PS4 & PS5 from that menu.

Click and download this version for free —if you already had FIFA 21 on PS5—; the download weight is 97.61 GB.

How to update FIFA 21 on Xbox Series X | S if you already have it on Xbox One

Turn on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S with the same account as your Xbox One

Select My games and apps by clicking the Xbox button.

In See all you will see your game library. It is important that you click All Own Games to separate titles that you have downloaded from Xbox Game Pass from those that you have acquired in possession.

Look for FIFA 21, which you will now see with a new white “X | S” logo in the title box. The full name is FIFA 21 Xbox Series X | S.

Click and download it

FIFA 21 is now available worldwide for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

FIFA 21 is on sale worldwide from December 4 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. A new standard edition of the game, the FIFA 21 Beckham Edition, is what we used to know as the Standard Edition. We tell you all about the statistics of the English star here.



