FIFA 21 updates to version 1.05 on PS4 and Xbox One

With a weight of 2.5 GB, the file fixes errors and bugs reported by users on Sony and Microsoft consoles. We go over the full list.

FIFA 21 has received update 1.05 on PS4 and Xbox One. Current generation console versions from Sony and Microsoft receive this 2.5 GB patch, now available for download, with the aim of reducing the number of reported errors and offer a better gaming experience. Let’s know all the news of this version of FIFA 21 in each of its modes.

FIFA Ultimate Team – Version 1.05

Added the option to see all position modifiers when activating a consumable mod on a specific item of the chosen player.

Direct access to transfer objectives is added in the team transfer market.

An indicator is added to the interface to see the kit selected in the stadium customization menu.



