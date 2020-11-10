FIFA 21 tops most downloaded PSN games in October

October came to an end, and because of that Sony released a list bringing the most downloaded titles for PlayStation 4 during the month that ended a few days ago.
FIFA 21 apparently was the game that made the head of the console’s owners, being closely followed by Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Minecraft. If you are curious to see the complete list, check below.
Most downloaded PS4 games in October
1 – FIFA 21
2 – Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
3 – Minecraft
4 – Batman: Arkham Knight
5 – Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
6 – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
7 – Watch Dogs 2
8 – eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
9 – Red Dead Redemption 2
10 – Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
11 – Dragon Age: Inquisition
12 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
13 – Grand Theft Auto V
14 – Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
15 – Little Nightmares
16 – Cuphead
17 – LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
18 – God of War
19 – Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
20 – Dragon Ball Xenoverse
PS VR Games
1 – Beat Saber
2 – Job Simulator
3 – Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
4 – The Walking Dead Onslaught
5 – Astro Bot Rescue Mission
6 – Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
7 – The Walker
8 – The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
9 – PlayStation VR Worlds
10 – Marvel’s Iron Man VR
Free games
1 – Genshin Impact
2 – Rogue Company
3 – Rocket League
4 – Bless Unleashed
5 – Call of Duty: Warzone
6 – Fortnite
7 – PES 2020 LITE eFootball
8 – Operation7 Showdown
9 – Spellbreak
10 – Hyper Scape
DLCs
1 – Fortnite – The Street Serpent Pack
2 – Rocket League – Endo Starter Pack
3 – Fortnite – Samurai Scrapper Pack
4 – Fortnite – Skull Squad Pack
5 – Genshin Impact Gnostic Hymn
6 – Fortnite – The Final Reckoning Pack
7 – Fortnite – Corrupted Legends Pack
8 – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Dragon Hugger Costume Pack
9 – Bloodborne The Old Hunters
10 – Rainbow Six Siege – Welcome Pack
So, what did you think of the most downloaded games? What were yours? Tell us in the comments section!