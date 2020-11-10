FIFA 21 tops most downloaded PSN games in October

October came to an end, and because of that Sony released a list bringing the most downloaded titles for PlayStation 4 during the month that ended a few days ago.

FIFA 21 apparently was the game that made the head of the console’s owners, being closely followed by Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Minecraft. If you are curious to see the complete list, check below.

Most downloaded PS4 games in October

1 – FIFA 21

2 – Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

3 – Minecraft

4 – Batman: Arkham Knight

5 – Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4

6 – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

7 – Watch Dogs 2

8 – eFootball PES 2021 Season Update

9 – Red Dead Redemption 2

10 – Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

11 – Dragon Age: Inquisition

12 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

13 – Grand Theft Auto V

14 – Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

15 – Little Nightmares

16 – Cuphead

17 – LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

18 – God of War

19 – Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

20 – Dragon Ball Xenoverse

PS VR Games

1 – Beat Saber

2 – Job Simulator

3 – Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

4 – The Walking Dead Onslaught

5 – Astro Bot Rescue Mission

6 – Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

7 – The Walker

8 – The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

9 – PlayStation VR Worlds

10 – Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Free games

1 – Genshin Impact

2 – Rogue Company

3 – Rocket League

4 – Bless Unleashed

5 – Call of Duty: Warzone

6 – Fortnite

7 – PES 2020 LITE eFootball

8 – Operation7 Showdown

9 – Spellbreak

10 – Hyper Scape

DLCs

1 – Fortnite – The Street Serpent Pack

2 – Rocket League – Endo Starter Pack

3 – Fortnite – Samurai Scrapper Pack

4 – Fortnite – Skull Squad Pack

5 – Genshin Impact Gnostic Hymn

6 – Fortnite – The Final Reckoning Pack

7 – Fortnite – Corrupted Legends Pack

8 – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Dragon Hugger Costume Pack

9 – Bloodborne The Old Hunters

10 – Rainbow Six Siege – Welcome Pack

So, what did you think of the most downloaded games? What were yours?




