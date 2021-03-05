FIFA 21 tops most downloaded list on PSN in February

PlayStation revealed, this Friday (5th), the list of most downloaded games on PSN in the last month of February. The absolute leader in practically all the rankings was FIFA 21, which is at the top of the table both in Brazil and in the United States / Canada.

Specifically on PS4, the highlight was GTA V. The game was the 2nd best seller in Brazil and 1st in the United States / Canada. On PS5, Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla made the charts.

In other categories, such as PlayStation VR, the most downloaded title was Beat Saber (both in Brazil and North America). Among the free games, Call of Duty: Warzone was the most relevant.

See, below, the complete lists of the most purchased digital games in February.

Most downloaded PS5 games in February in Brazil

1. FIFA 21

2. Mortal Kombat 11

3. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

5. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

6. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

7. Fenyx Rising Immortals

8. Demon’s Souls

9. Watch Dogs: Legion

10. NBA 2K21 Next Generation

Most downloaded PS4 games in February in Brazil

1. FIFA 21

2. Grand Theft Auto V

3. God of War

4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

5. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

6. Minecraft

7. Red Dead Redemption 2

8. Mortal Kombat 11

9. Batman: Arkham Knight

10. eFootball PES 2021 Season Update

Most downloaded PS5 games in February in the United States / Canada

1. FIFA 21

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

3. Marvels Spider Man: Miles Morales

4. Madden NLF 21

5. NBA 2K21

6. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

7. Mortal Kombat 11

8. Hitman 3

9. Tom Clancy’s Raibow Six Siege

10. Demon’s Souls