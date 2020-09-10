FIFA 21: the top 100 players by game average

EA Sports reveals the best players and completes the list of the 100 most outstanding footballers of the title: Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar …

The time has come, EA Sports has published the 10 best FIFA 21 players of the new installment of its football simulator. With this new update, we already know which are the 100 most outstanding footballers. How could it be otherwise, Lionel Messi tops the list, closely followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, now in the ranks of Juventus Turin. The Argentine star expressed his desire to leave FC Barcelona, ​​but after a fight with the club, he finally decided to stay one more year.

FIFA 21 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch and is due out on October 9. In addition, the next generation consoles will be the only ones that have the improved version of the game. Those who buy the title on any of the current machines will have the possibility to update the title to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at no additional cost.

Top-100 FIFA 21 player upgrades

Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona (93)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Piemonte Calcio (92)

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munchen (91)

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City (91)

Neymar Jr., Paris Saint-Germain (91)

Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid (91)

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool (90)

Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain (90)

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (90)

Sadio Mané, Liverpool (90)

Sadio Mané (90)

Marc-André ter Stegen (90)

Alisson Ramses Becker (90)

Sergio Ramos (89)

Manuel Neuer (89)

Sergio Aguero (89)

Karim Benzema (89)

Casemiro (89)

Thibaut Courtois (89)

Joshua Kimmich (88)

Toni Kroos (88)

Harry Kane (88)

Eden Hazard (88)

Raheem Sterling (88)

Paulo Dybala (88)

Ederson Santana de Moraes (88)

N’Golo Kanté (88)

Samir Handanovič (88)

Kalidou Koulibaly (88)

Luka Modrić (87)

Ciro Immobile (87)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87)

Bruno Fernandes (87)

Angel Di Maria (87)

Jadon Sancho (87)

Heung Min Son (87)

Luis Suarez (87)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (87)

Antoine Griezmann (87)

Aymeric Laporte (87)

Wojciech Szczęsny (87)

Roberto Firmino (87)

Bernardo Silva (87)

Andrew Robertson (87)

Fábio Henrique Tavares (87)

Keylor Navas (87)

Sergio Busquets (87)

Burgos Giorgio Chiellini (87)

Hugo Lloris (87)

Thomas Müller (86)

Jamie Vardy (86)

Paul Pogba (86)

Marco Verratti (86)

Gerard Hammered (86)

Alejandro Gomez (86)

Jordan Henderson (86)

Daniel Carvajal (86)

Mats Hummels (86)

David Silva (86)

David De Gea (86)

Raphaël Varane (86)

Jordi Alba (86)

Yann Sommer (86)

Serge Gnabry (85)

Marquinhos (85)

Romelu Lukaku (85)

Thiago Alcântara (85)

Kai Havertz (85)

Luis Alberto Romero (85)

Riyad Mahrez (85)

Memphis Depay (85)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (85)

Hakim Ziyech (85)

Marco Reus (85)

Timo Werner (85)

Sergej Milinković-Savić (85)

Georginio Wijnaldum (85)

Matthijs de Ligt (85)

Thiago Silva (85)

Ricardo Pereira (85)

Lorenzo Insigne (85)

Miralem Pjanić (85)

Marcus Rashford (85)

Leroy Sané (85)

Daniel Parejo (85)

Milan Škriniar (85)

Koke (85)

Dries Mertens (85)

Bernd Leno (85)

Clément Lenglet (85)

Leonardo Bonucci (85)

Frenkie de Jong (85)

Rodrigo Hernández “Rodri” (85)

Péter Gulácsi (85)

Toby Alderweireld (85)

Diego Godin (85)

Mauro Icardi (85)

Kyle Walker (85)

Alex Sandro (85)

Wolf Silva (85)



