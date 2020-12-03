FIFA 21: the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version goes ahead

The version optimized for the new generation was scheduled for December 4, although there are already people who have been able to download it.

If you bought FIFA 21 on Xbox One or PS4, you can upgrade to the next generation version for free, as planned. What has changed is the release date, at least for some players. EA Sports announced that the game optimized for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S would be ready for December 4, but the North American company has slightly changed its schedule and has already published the update. However, it has clarified that it is not yet available to all users.

“Many of the players who bought FIFA 21 in the current generation can now download the version of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S,” they comment on the social network Twitter. “Availability around the world will continue as the official launch date approaches, December 4,” they stress. In MeriStation we have tried to download the update, but we have not been able to do it yet. This suggests the possibility that the launch is being done in a staggered fashion.

How to update for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S

If you purchased the digital edition of FIFA 21, you will simply be offered the ability to download the optimized version. On the other hand, if you have a disk version, you will need to enter the game in the reader. Although the update is obviously digital, EA Sports needs to verify at all times that you have a copy. And what happens if you opt for a PlayStation 5 without a reader or an Xbox Series S and have a physical copy? Electronic Arts offers a way to access the update: you will need to contact EA Technical Support to have your purchase validated using your EA account information.

FIFA 21 originally came out on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch (the latter is a version that only updates templates, teams, etc.). Although the game was playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S thanks to backward compatibility, the optimized version has been delayed for up to several weeks after the consoles were released.



