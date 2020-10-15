FIFA 21: the fastest forwards in the game

Forwards not only stand out for being complete or defining wonderfully. We pick the 10 fastest forwards in all of FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 is now available on all your usual platforms. This year’s edition has hit a little stumble compared to what was seen on previous occasions. Despite this, its strength in the market does not stop. EA Sports prepares to land its simulator on the new generation of consoles. So far what we know is that we can make the leap at no additional cost.

On many occasions we have told you about the best players, especially those who are responsible for scoring goals. The most complete forwards were joined by the killers, who best define at the right moment. That was left behind; As part of our detailed guide, today we bring you the fastest forwards in the entire game. Take a ball and leave any rival behind.

The fastest forwards in FIFA 21: complete list

Kylian Mbappé | 96 speed

Adama Traoré | 96 speed

Krépin Diatta | 95 speed

Daniel James | 95 speed

Vinícius Jr. | 95 speed

Takeshi Kanamori | 94 speed

Frank Acheampong | 94 speed

Tom Barkhuizen | 94 speed

Moon Seon Min | 94 speed

Ismaïla Sarr | 94 speed



