FIFA 21: the best free players for Career mode

If you choose a modest club to start FIFA 21 Career mode, it is in your best interest to meet the best free players available. Cheap tab.

FIFA 21 is already among us. The new installment of the simulator par excellence from EA Sports hits a small setback this year. However, that does not detract from what is to come in just a month: Xbox Series X | S and PS5 will receive the first version of the new generation … and at no additional cost if you have a copy for the current one.

Career mode arrives like every year to satisfy the thirst of the most veteran. If you choose a modest club, you should immediately consider acquiring a free player. They will only negotiate your salary, without intermediaries. It’s instantly added muscle, cheap labor that will do the part for you without messing up. We will recommend 5 players who stand out for their qualities.

Petar Zanev – CB

Bulgarian is a gem in terms of features. It is difficult to find a free player with three fundamental pillars: powerful free kick, iron player and leadership. He is the typical hard central, of the old school. His 66 defense combines it with a jump of 78 and 73 of aggressiveness. As a replacement for a second division, it can give you great football afternoons.

Its main values ​​are the following:

Defense: 66

Jump: 78

Aggression: 73

Robberies: 68

Crossing: 69

Michael Smith – RHP

Smith is, without a doubt, the best free back you’ll find in FIFA 21. His rating of 69 does not do justice to his detailed features. The biggest fear of these footballers is that they do not perform the 90 minutes. That won’t happen with the Irishman, who has 83 stamina. It is defined as a team player qualified to lead the right wing.

Its main values ​​are the following:

Agility: 72

Acceleration: 74

Stamina: 83

Strength: 72

Jump: 77

Ayman Ashraf – CFD / LI

Ashraf is the quintessential team player. He has more punch than quality in his legs, but his off-road side allows him to be regular in all statistics. He doesn’t stand out for any one in particular, and yet he does his best on the field. His defensive mentality makes him a left back who works best when he is not accompanying the offensive transition.

Its main values ​​are the following:

Agility: 67

Acceleration: 67

Composure: 69

Entry: 69

Defense: 68



