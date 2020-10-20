FIFA 21: the best cheap young promises

Not only do stars shine in FIFA 21. We put the focus on those cheap and high potential youngsters available for Career mode. Quarry shape.

FIFA 21 lands on the market with the strength that characterizes it. Although it has not been the best delivery, this year’s edition is preparing to face its foray into the new generation. All of your progress in FUT and Volta will remain intact on your profile, so you can take the leap without fear of losing that progress.

As part of our in-depth guide, we continue to target promising youngsters. From the best in valuation to those who predominate in their position, today we will focus on those with the greatest potential for growth in the future, especially through Career mode.

Rayan Cherki – 88 potential

The French is one of the few on the list to have a silver card. His 67 rating offers a player who provides immediate performance in modest teams, thanks to his 71 for pace and 74 for dribbling. As an CAM, he can enter with two touches in the area and be able to make that final pass to the forward. Its potential growth is +21 points.

Rhythm: 71

Shot: 60

Pass: 62

Dribble: 74

Defense: 20

Physical: 58

Florian Wirtz – 88 potential

Wirtz is a slightly more complete version of Cherki, especially for increasing his pace to 74, while the dribbling remains intact against the French (74). The German works as an attacking midfielder as a skilled and reaching player. Its potential growth is 20 points, starting with a valuation of 68.

Rhythm: 74

Shot: 64

Pass: 64

Dribble: 74

Defense: 44

Physical: 50

The 10 young and cheap players with the most potential: full list

Rayan Cherki | 88 potential

Florian Wirtz | 88 potential

Luca Netz | 86 potential

Sebastiano Esposito | 86 potential

Aster Vranckx | 86 potential

Omar Rekik | 85 potential

Karamoko Dembelé | 85 potential

Yusuf Demir | 85 potential

Harvey Elliott | 85 potential

Troy Parrott | 85 potential



