FIFA 21: the best central defenders for Ultimate Team

Meet the 10 best central defenders for Ultimate Team and Career mode. This position leads the team from behind; are essential in FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 starts engines. In this house you have already gone through our analysis. If you want to read our review, you can do it here. If, on the other hand, you prefer to see it on video, click on this link. In any case, this year’s delivery is more special if possible. At the end of 2020 it will coincide with the release of the new consoles. PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will have their respective versions.

In this piece we will put the magnifying glass on the best central defenders of the entire game. Although the captain is the one who reinforces his teammates, those who direct and organize the game from behind are the centrals. Your role is critical in structuring a team from the ground up. In this way, and as part of our detailed guide, you will find the 10 best CFDs.

Virgil van Dijk – 90 rating

Van Dijk is the best center-back in FIFA 21. So clear The Dutchman is sweet. He not only has the fortune of captaining a legendary like Liverpool, but of having consecrated himself with a UEFA Champions League in which he was key. He has the highest level of defense with a 91 point rating. His privileged physique (86) makes him a stone when the forwards try to avoid him. If you want to pass him, you will surely end up biting the grass.

Rhythm: 76

Shot: 60

Pass: 71

Dribble: 72

Defense: 91

Physical: 86

Sergio Ramos – 89 points

Sergio Ramos is the first Spaniard to appear on the list. Although he is entering his 30s, he persists in the highest positions in his position. It is a central one of those that no longer remain, those who in the 80s shouted and encouraged those who lowered their heads. That Spanish fury is gone. Defense of 88 and shot of 70. Combing a pumped ball is the best.

Rhythm: 71

Shot: 70

Pass: 76

Dribble: 74

Defense: 88

Physical: 85

Top 10 central defenders: complete list

Virgil van Dijk | 90 valuation

Sergio Ramos | 89 rating

Kalidou Koulibaly | 88 rating

Aymeric Laporte | 87 rating

Giorgio Chiellini | 87 rating

Gerard Hammered | 86 rating

Mats Hummels | 86 rating

Raphaël Varane | 86 rating

Marquinhos | 85 rating

Matthijs de Ligt | 85 rating



