FIFA 21: The best and worst team in Liga MX

We analyze all the clubs to determine which is the best within the EA Sports video game. FIFA 21 is now available on virtually all current-generation platforms and is preparing to make its debut on PlayStation 5 as well as Xbox Series X / S.

Analyzing the numbers of all the clubs in this installment of EA Sports and we try to get an average to accommodate them from highest to lowest, is it that these positions are in line with what really happens in Liga MX?

On average, according to the video game, the best team in the balance of everything is:

Tigers

With a lead valued at 71 points, an average of 76 and a defense of 74, he gave us an average of 75.7. The next team are the Rayados del Monterrey with an average of 73.3.

Within the feline squad the player with the best score is Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac with 82 points with shots and physical appearance as the highest attributes with 83 points each.

Reserve goalkeeper Gustavo Galindo is the player with the lowest score within the club with 53 points.

It is important to note that, at the time of writing this note, Tigres occupies position number 5 in the general table after 13 games played with 23 points and will face Cruz Azul, second in the general table with 26 points, this Saturday 17 of October 2020 at 9:00 p.m.



