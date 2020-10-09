FIFA 21: the 15 best right-backs for Ultimate Team

We chose the 15 best men from the right wing in FIFA 21. Right-backs play a vital role on the pitch. The season in FIFA 21 has already started.

As part of our detailed guide, today we put the magnifying glass on the 15 best right backs in the game. The “masters of the band”, as they are often called, often have the perfect balance between offensive and defensive capabilities. In the following links you can access the rest of the best players: forwards, midfielders, promises and goalkeepers.

Joshua Kimmich – 88 rating

Kimmich is breaking free. With the passing of the seasons, his role at Bayern Munich is growing in relevance. Those chevrons with only 25 years allow him to show a football of personality. He directs well (86 pass), defends well (81) and bodies well (79 physical). The three elements of any SUV. Although his natural position is the defensive midfielder, the truth is that he works perfectly as a winger, as long as help is needed there.

Rhythm: 71

Shot: 72

Pass: 86

Dribble: 84

Defense: 81

Physical: 79

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 87 rating

Arnold is the best pure right-back in all of FIFA 21. At 22 he has already become a club man, the kind who inspire the value of a brand as legendary as Liverpool. The English international stands out for his regularity in statistics: 80 valuation in pace, dribbling and defense. And if you want a hanging ball, ask him.

Rhythm: 80

Shot: 66

Pass: 87

Dribble: 80

Defense: 80

Physical: 71

The 15 best right-backs in FIFA 21: full list

Joshua Kimmich | 88 rating

Trent Alexander-Arnold | 87 rating

Carvajal | 86 rating

Ricardo Pereira | 85 rating

Kyle Walker | 85 rating

Jesus Corona | 84 rating

Azpilicueta | 84 rating

Jesus Navas | 84 rating

Aaron Wan-Bissaka | 83 rating

Nélson Semedo | 83 rating

Joao Cancelo | 83 rating

Kieran Trippier | 83 rating

Konrad Laimer | 82 rating

Lars Bender | 82 rating

Benjamin Pavard | 81 rating



