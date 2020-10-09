FIFA 21: the 10 best goalkeepers for Ultimate Team

We take a look at the statistics of the 10 best goalkeepers in FIFA 21. LaLiga Santander leads the world. Meet the chosen ones.

The new season has started. FIFA 21 is a more special edition if possible for lovers of the ball. Not only is it another installment of the success of EA Sports, but it is the first to coincide with PS5 and Xbox Series X. Although we do not know technical data so far, we do know that all your progress in FUT and Volta will carry over to them automatically. You will not lose anything in them.

To make your way to stardom easier, today we focus on the top 10 goalkeepers in the entire game. We already did the same with the forwards and midfielders; it’s time to target the goalkeepers as part of our detailed guide.

Jan Oblak – 91 rating

The Metropolitan vibrates with each intervention of the Slovak. Jan has become a fundamental part of Simeone’s project. It is one of those goalkeepers who are given even more value in their role: the last to leave and the first to save the other ten. Despite his 27 years, Oblak has already transcended in the memory of Atlético.

Departure: 87

Stop: 92

Serve: 78

Reflexes: 90

Speed: 50

Position: 90

Marc-André Ter Stegen – PIR of 90

Ter Stegen puts Neuer’s hegemony in the German team against the ropes. The Camp Barça goalkeeper is the authentic wall of the Blaugrana. That style almost taken from futsal allows it to be elastic. He uses every part of his body to block the opponent’s exits. Point-blank is a real insurance, thanks to its 90 reflexes. If there is a complete goalkeeper, that is him.

Departure: 88

Stop: 85

Serve: 88

Reflexes: 90

Speed: 43

Position: 88

Top 10 goalkeepers: full list

Jan Oblak | 91 rating

Marc-André Ter Stegen | 90 rating

Alisson | 90 rating

Manuel Neuer | 89 rating

Thibaut Courtois | 89 rating

Ederson | 88 rating

Samir Handanovic | 88 rating

Wojciech Szczesny | 87 rating

Keylor Navas | 87 rating

Hugo Lloris | 87 rating



