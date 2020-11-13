FIFA 21: that’s how real Kylian Mbappé is on the next gen

The French PSG player is one of the cover stars of FIFA 21. The change from the current generation version is considerable.

EA Sports has shown the first image of the young Kylian Mbappé in the version of FIFA 21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The French star of Paris Saint Germain, the main recognizable face of the promotion of the title, is now taken as an example to present the virtues of the graphics engine used by Electronic Arts for this ambitious next gen version.

If only a few days ago we met the new generation appearance of the Liverpool side Alexander-Arnold and the Atlético de Madrid midfielder Joao Félix, it is time to see the technical improvements of the for many called being one of the dominators of world football in the incoming decade.

The hair, the sweat, the impact of the lighting on the footballer’s face or the nuances in the PSG elastic are just some of the aspects that stand out. In addition, they urge us to be aware of next November 24, when we will have more details. Play to the next level. FIFA 21 Next Gen arrives on December 4. Buy it now and upgrade it for free ”, they comment.

FIFA 21 launches December 4 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

FIFA 21 will arrive this December 4 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S for free for users who have purchased on PS4 or Xbox One through Dual Version if they do so before FIFA 22 comes out at the end of 2021. Os we explain everything here. Also, those who get the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X will be guaranteed the transfer of most of their data and progress from PS4 or Xbox One; Below we summarize in detail all the progress that we can transfer.



