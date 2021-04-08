FIFA 21: St. Juste FUT Birthday, how to complete your squad challenges and stats

FIFA 21:St. Juste FUT Birthday is one of the central defenders with the highest average rating for pace. He knows how to get his special card in FIFA 21.FIFA 21 is in the final days of the FUT Birthday promotion. The anniversary of EA Sports’ most popular game mode is updated to add a new squad challenge. After doing the same with Eric Bailly, Manchester United center-back, today we show you the solutions and statistics of St. Juste.

St. Juste FUT Birthday, statistics

Very rarely do we see a central defender with such a high pace rating. His 88 average pace translates to 84 acceleration and 91 speed. We are talking about a wall that knows how to quickly anticipate long balls and that can maintain a run when you have the back line ahead.

Rhythm: 88

Shot: 70

Passing: 78

Dribbling: 85

Defense: 86

Physical: 84

As if that weren’t enough, St. Juste is a complete defender in the rest of the groups. He has 90 in agility, 87 in dribbling and 89 in interceptions. We are not only talking about the fact that below he knows how to read the play and steal the ball (87), but above all he has great physical qualities. In jumping he has 99 points, the highest possible rating; in his opponent’s corner kicks he anticipates the balls as the best. Very few players can rival him in that regard. The downside, of course, is how to make him fit into the team chemistry. Dutch, Mainz 05 player in the Bundesliga.

St. Juste FUT Birthday, how to complete squad challenges

Then we leave you with the solutions to its three challenges. Remember that you have until April 17 at 19:00 CET to complete it.

Netherlands

PT: Aitor

CB: Gimenez

CFD: Blind

LD: Trippier

LI: Tagliaphic

DCM: Herrera

DCM: Tadic

MC: Ozil

ED: Strap

EI: Matuidi

ST: Dembelé (Atlético de Madrid)

Bundesliga

PT: Baumann

CFD: Ginter

CB: Marquinhos

RHP: Mário Fernándes (TOTW)

LI: Bernat

DCM: Laimer

DCM: Gueye (UCL)

MCO: Sabitzer

CAM: Zakaria

MCO: Depay

DC: Icardi

Workforce assessment 86

PT: Lloris

CFD: Pacheco

CF: Laporte

RHP: Keylor Navas

LI: Robertson

DCM: Verratti

DCM: Jorginho

MD: Say Maria

IM: Muniain

DC: Rulli

DC: Gerard Moreno