FIFA 21 shows the emotional entrance scene

EA Sports reveals the emotional introduction scene of FIFA 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. the version dedicated to the new generation will arrive on December 4.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X | S version of FIFA 21 heats up on the band. With its launch expected for December 4, the North American company supports the content that we will see in the new generation. The classic among the classics is its introduction scene, just the first thing we will see when we start the game. EA Sports points to nostalgia for the environment we knew before the pandemic. This is Anfield.

The introductory scene, which you can see at the top of these lines, lives the moments before a UEFA Champions League match. It does so through the narration of one of the young women who accompany the footballers when they jump onto the pitch. The images focus on the dream come true of having accompanied their idols on a magical night.

The atmosphere in the stands reminds us of what football was like before the happy coronavirus entered our lives. The locker room tunnel showcases the graphic muscle it will offer on brand new hardware. Modeling, lighting, animations … the engine takes a palpable leap compared to what was seen on PS4 and Xbox One.

FIFA 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S: we’ve already seen it

At MeriStation we have already witnessed first-hand how far the improvements are. As we shared in our initial look, “one of the great novelties is in physics and lighting.” Players have increased their movements, as well as the transition between them. Both hair and muscles have been recreated more faithfully, and players now reflect the light from the spotlights in a more realistic way.

As we said, the new generation version will arrive on December 4. If you have your copy of PS4 or Xbox One, you can jump to the next platform of the same family at no additional cost. You will be eligible for the upgrade until the release of FIFA 22, so you need to hurry. As if that were not enough, the progress of the VOLTA and FUT mode will be saved in your profile to follow from where you left off.



