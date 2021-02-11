FIFA 21 | SBC Marquee Matches Feb 11

FIFA 21 publishes the marquee matches for February 11, 2021. Learn about the requirements, how to complete them and their rewards on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC.

FIFA 21 starts a new marquee match. These weekly squad challenges are meant to boost the value of some of the next round’s biggest games in domestic competitions. On this occasion, we have a Spanish duel between Real Madrid and Valencia CF, which will meet at Alfredo Di Stéfano next Sunday the 14th at 16:15 CET.

In this piece we will present all the requirements and solutions for the four games. You just have to worry about getting the players and raising them in the way we tell you. If the price of one goes up in the market, try your own combinations. Upon completing the group, you will receive a mega envelope. It will be available until February 17.

FIFA 21, Marquee Match: Real Madrid VS Valencia

Requirements

At least one player from Real Madrid or Valencia CF

Minimum two LaLiga Santander players

Maximum 3 players from the same club

Minimum two unique players

Minimum equipment value: 80

Minimum Team Chemistry: 85

Solution (price: 10,000 coins)

PT: Pacheco

CFD: Illarramendi

CFD: Wass

CF: Laguardia

MC: Klaassen

MC: Hendrix

MI: Neres

CAM: Ihattaren

MD: Robben

DC: Haller

DC: Zahavi

Reward: mix unique players

FIFA 21, Marquee Match: FC Porto vs Boavista FC

Requirements

Minimum one player from Portugal

Maximum leagues in the squad: 5

Minimum 1 unique player

Minimum two unique players

Minimum equipment value: 75

Minimum Team Chemistry: 75

Solution (price: 12,000 coins)

PT: Vargas

DFC: Salcedo

CB: Rodriguez

LI: Rodriguez (RH of 78)

RHP: Miguel Lopes

MD: Manotas

MC: Funes Mori

MC: Lopez

MI: Cortizo

SD: Dominguez

DC: Gignac

Reward: Jumbo Gold Pack