FIFA 21 | SBC Marquee Matches Feb 11

FIFA 21 publishes the marquee matches for February 11, 2021. Learn about the requirements, how to complete them and their rewards on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC.
FIFA 21 starts a new marquee match. These weekly squad challenges are meant to boost the value of some of the next round’s biggest games in domestic competitions. On this occasion, we have a Spanish duel between Real Madrid and Valencia CF, which will meet at Alfredo Di Stéfano next Sunday the 14th at 16:15 CET.
In this piece we will present all the requirements and solutions for the four games. You just have to worry about getting the players and raising them in the way we tell you. If the price of one goes up in the market, try your own combinations. Upon completing the group, you will receive a mega envelope. It will be available until February 17.
FIFA 21, Marquee Match: Real Madrid VS Valencia
Requirements
At least one player from Real Madrid or Valencia CF
Minimum two LaLiga Santander players
Maximum 3 players from the same club
Minimum two unique players
Minimum equipment value: 80
Minimum Team Chemistry: 85
Solution (price: 10,000 coins)
PT: Pacheco
CFD: Illarramendi
CFD: Wass
CF: Laguardia
MC: Klaassen
MC: Hendrix
MI: Neres
CAM: Ihattaren
MD: Robben
DC: Haller
DC: Zahavi
Reward: mix unique players
FIFA 21, Marquee Match: FC Porto vs Boavista FC
Requirements
Minimum one player from Portugal
Maximum leagues in the squad: 5
Minimum 1 unique player
Minimum two unique players
Minimum equipment value: 75
Minimum Team Chemistry: 75
Solution (price: 12,000 coins)
PT: Vargas
DFC: Salcedo
CB: Rodriguez
LI: Rodriguez (RH of 78)
RHP: Miguel Lopes
MD: Manotas
MC: Funes Mori
MC: Lopez
MI: Cortizo
SD: Dominguez
DC: Gignac
Reward: Jumbo Gold Pack