FIFA 21 SBC: How to Complete Rooney’s End of an Era

Wayne Rooney stars in the End of an Era premium card in FUT FIFA 21. Here’s how to get it, requirements, and what you need to do to complete the SBC.

FIFA 21 offers a new SBC with a special guest: Wayne Rooney. The English forward receives a premium card, which has been dubbed End of an Era. As you can imagine, his statistics leave the basic version of him a mere anecdote. We offer you how to complete the SBC and its statistics.

Wayne Rooney End of an Era, SBC: Stats

This letter from Rooney stands out above all for its effectiveness with the shot. 95 shooting points, 90 physical and 91 dribbling make him one of the best pure nines. The Brit is a headache for any defender.

Rhythm: 87

Shooting: 95

Pass: 88

Dribble: 91

Defense: 71

Physical: 90

With a 93 point rating, he even borders on the average of 90 in the individual rhythm statistic. It is part of the EFL Championship, the second English division. He plays for Derby County, which will make it difficult to tie in with other top players. Only an English forward can improve his chemistry.

How to complete Rooney’s End of an Era SBC in FIFA 21

Then we leave you with the solution to complete the SBC and thus obtain non-transferable Rooney.

New promise

Requirements (Reward: Electro Prime Players Pack)

Minimum one Premier League player

Minimum average rating of 84

Minimum team chemistry of 80

Solution (96,750 coins approx)

PT: Vaclík

CFD: Icardi

CB: Felipe (Atlético de Madrid)

LI: Reguilón

RHP: Sergi Roberto

MC: Koke

MC: Isco

IM: Oyarzabal

MD: Portu

SD: Blades

DC: Gerard Moreno

Legend in potential

Requirements (Reward: Top Player Mix Pack)

Minimum one Manchester United player

Minimum one TOTW player

Minimum average rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry 75

Solution (100,000 coins approx)

PT: Sirigu

CB: Bonucci

CFD: Skriniar

LI: Kolarov

RS: Ogbonna (TOTW)

DCM: Ramsey

DCM: Brozovic

MI: Perisic

MD: Shaw

CAM: Mertens

DC: Dzeko