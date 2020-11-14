FIFA 21: Road to the Final Team 2 with Hazard

Hazard, Gabriel Jesus, Draxler or Koulibaly, among others, are already available in packs, in addition to Challenges of creation of templates and challenges in game.

The Ultimate Team mode of FIFA 21, in the eye of the hurricane in recent times, continues to grow thanks to the dispute of the Champions League and the Europa League, with the Road to the Final collection. After the arrival of the first batch of both competitions, with cards such as Salah, Rashford or Davies from the top competition, or Renato Sanches and Aubameyang from the Europa League side, the second card reading of both competitions arrives.

Thus, the following cards from the Road to the Final collection are now available in packs:

Eden Hazard, Real Madrid (89)

Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City (85)

Quincy Promes, Ajax (84)

Julian Draxler, PSG (83)

Manuel Akanji, Borussia Dortmund (82)

Kalidou Koulibaly, Naples (89)

Alex Grimaldo, Benfica (86)

Cristian Portuguese “Portu”, Real Sociedad (85)

Moussa Sissoko, Tottenham Hotspur (82)

Franck Yannick Kessie, AC Milan (81)

Ihlas Bebou, Hoffenheim (80)

Also in SBC and Objectives

There are also other options to get hold of some cards from the Road to the Final collection without having to open envelopes. One of them is to meet certain challenges to get a letter of average 84 from the Argentine forward of Lazio Joaquín Corrrea. For this we have objectives such as scoring 3 goals after assistance to the gap in RTTF friendly, scoring in 6 different games with Serie A players or attending 10 games with Serie A players, all of them having to be carried out with at least 8 players of the Italian league in our squad.

Meanwhile, we also have a Squad Creation Challenge available to get the Brazilian left-back Juventus (Piedmont in the game) Alex Sandro, with an average of 86. We will have to complete two squads of 84 and 86 respectively, resulting in be an especially expensive challenge.



