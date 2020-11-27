FIFA 21 reveres Diego Maradona with its 3D mosaic

FIFA 21 paid a beautiful tribute to the star Diego Maradona, who passed away last Wednesday (25) at the age of 60. Players won for free, in Ultimate Team mode, a 3D Mosaic with the image of the athlete and the official uniforms of the Argentine national team. To redeem the items, simply enter the FUT.

However, if EA showed a nice attitude, we cannot say the same about its players. Diego Maradona’s cards in Ultimate Team Mode have inflated in price since the star’s death. A regrettable practice that has already occurred at other times, such as when Fiorentina’s player Davide Astori passed away in 2018, and Emiliano Sala, an athlete who passed away last year.

In addition to FIFA 21, Maradona is also present in the ‘rival’ PES 2021. In the Konami game, Diego is one of the Legends of MyClub Mode, and also appears as a coach in Master League Mode. However, there was no distribution of player items in the game.

FIFA 21 is now available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, and will arrive on December 4 for consoles in the new generation: the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X. It is worth remembering that the update from the current versions to that of the recent video games will be free.



