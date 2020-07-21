FIFA 21 reveals the date and time of its new trailer

The new EA Sports production for consoles and PC will be shown on the YouTube channel of the series. The ball will roll again very soon on the virtual playing fields.

FIFA 21 was officially announced during EA Play 2020, but the new installment of the saga will be shown in a new trailer soon. It will be next Thursday, July 23, when EA Sports will post the video on its YouTube channel. Below we show you the opening hours broken down by country:

Hours in Spain and Latin America

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 4:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 12:00

Bolivia: at 11:00 a.m.

Brazil: at 12:00

Chile: at 11:00 am

Colombia: at 10:00 am

Costa Rica: at 09:00

Cuba: at 11:00 am

Ecuador: at 10:00 am

El Salvador: at 09:00

United States (Washington D.C.): at 11:00 a.m.

Guatemala: at 09:00

Honduras: at 09:00

Mexico: at 10:00 am

Nicaragua: at 09:00

Panama: at 10:00 am

Paraguay: at 11:00 am

Peru: at 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: at 11:00 am

Dominican Republic: at 11:00 am

Uruguay: at 12:00

Venezuela: at 11:00 am

United States (PT): at 08:00

FIFA 21 will go on sale on October 9 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. While the version of the hybrid of the Kyoto will be a Legacy Edition (update templates, players, etc.), the PC will be exactly the same as the games of the current generation. Instead, when PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are released in late 2002, gamers will be able to enjoy the title in the new generation, with playable and graphic enhancements. The update will be free for those who buy the product on the current consoles.



