FIFA 21 reveals the best forwards in the game

EA Sports continues to display the game’s top player lists by position, league, and other criteria. It is the moment to know the scorer’s nose.

EA Sports has revealed the complete list of the twenty best forwards in FIFA 21. The title, a few weeks after hitting the stores, now displays a Top-20 of authentic ball aces within the area; the finishers, the nine of the best European clubs and the rest of the planet. Cristiano Ronaldo, reigning UEFA Champions League champion Lewandoski, and many more.

Twenty players that any club would like to have in its ideal eleven are the ones we find here; a list led by the Portuguese from Piemonte Calcio (Juventus of Turin), Cristiano Ronaldo, followed by others like the German Robert Lewandoski, Kylian Mbappé, Sergio Agüero, Karim Benzema and Harry Kane. Unlike in previous installments, this time there are very few of the best strikers in the world who wear the elastic of a LaLiga Santander club.

Top 20 best forwards in FIFA 21

Cristiano Ronaldo – 92

Robert Lewandowski – 91

Kylian Mbappe – 90

Sergio Aguero – 89

Karim Benzema – 89

Harry Kane – 88

Paulo Dybala – 88

Ciro Immobile – 87

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 87

Luis Suarez – 87

Antoine Griezmann – 87

Roberto Firmino – 87

Jamie Vardy – 86

Romelo Lukaku – 85

Memphis Depay – 85

Timo Wener – 85

Dries Mertens – 85

Mauro Icarsi – 85

Erling Haaland – 84

Josic Ilicic – 84



