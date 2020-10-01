FIFA 21: reserve the best football on PS Store

Discover what content the different editions of FIFA 21 offer, the new installment of the success of EA Sports. Reserve the best football on PlayStation Store.

FIFA 21 is just a few days away from landing on the market. Like every year, the success of EA Sports is shaping up to be the global meeting point for football fans. The saga offers year after year the most realistic version of the playing field. It goes beyond an entertainment product: it is a way to connect with your friends, to measure yourself with the rest of the world and to be able to form the team of your dreams.

You still have time to enjoy the bonuses that FIFA 21 pre-order on PlayStation Store offers. In the next few lines we will emphasize its contents and how you can take advantage of the elements that will be added to your account. Start the game with a bonus of motivation with the rewards attached to its different alternative editions.

Pre-order FIFA 21 on PlayStation Store: editions, price and content

FIFA 21 has three different editions, two of them alternatives to the standard copy. Among them, the Ultimate Edition stands out, the most complete gateway to starting your career in Ultimate Team. We must emphasize that this edition will allow you to start playing 3 days before its official launch date, that is, from October 6, among other extras that will facilitate the first weeks of play.

Pre-order FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition on PlayStation Store for only 99.99 euros. If you are a member of EA Play, the subscription service of Electronic Arts, you will have a discount of 10 euros on the purchase, so it would stay at 89.99 euros. Doing so is as convenient as entering the PS Store through any compatible device (PC, Mac, mobile, tablet or PS4), logging in with your PlayStation Network account and finishing the process. Once done, within your PS4 you will have the opportunity to download the game in advance to be able to access it as soon as it is unlocked.



