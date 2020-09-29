FIFA 21: release date, price and trailers

The Electronic Arts video game will go on sale this October with a version included for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S at the end of the year. Roll the ball.

FIFA 21 is just around the corner. The popular Electronic Arts simulator will hit stores around the world this October with the aim of saying goodbye to the current generation in style and breaking into PS5 and Xbox Series X | S in a big way. Hundreds of licenses, stadiums and leagues from all over the planet in a title that wants to be, one more year, the total football game.

Release Date: FIFA 21 launches October 9; October 1 with EA Play

The release date of FIFA 21 depends on the version we buy; there are a total of three: Standard, Champions and Ultimate. If we take the first one, even if we reserve, we will have to wait until October 9 to play. For their part, Champions and Ultimate allow access to FIFA 21 in its full version from October 6; that is, three days before.

Finally, the option for those who want to play is already EA Play, Electronic Arts’ subscription service for PS4, Xbox One and PC with which in exchange for a monthly fee we have a catalog of titles at our disposal and early access to new releases . In this case, 10 hours of play from this Thursday, October 1. In case of buying the complete game, these are the three available editions:

FIFA 21 Standard Edition for 69.99 euros on PS4, Xbox One and PC (includes free version for PS5 / Xbox Series)

FIFA 21 Champions Edition for 89.99 euros on PS4, Xbox One and PC (includes free version for PS5 / Xbox Series)

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition for 99.99 euros on PS4, Xbox One and PC (includes free version for PS5 / Xbox Series)



