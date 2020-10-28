FIFA 21 release date for PS5 and Xbox Series X

PS5 and Xbox Series X / S versions of FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 have been released. According to the statement made by EA, the next generation console versions of the games will meet with the players on December 4th. Those who buy FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to get the new generation console versions free of charge.

According to the information given on EA’s website; Those who own a physical copy of one of these games need to contact EA for an upgrade. The free upgrade is expected to end late next year when FIFA 22 and Madden NFL 22 are released.

EA previously announced that the free upgrade will end by December 31, 2020, and the company’s decision drew reaction.

PS5 and Xbox Series X / S versions of FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 take advantage of the powerful hardware of the consoles. Players will be able to carry their success from generation to generation in games that make it possible to take advantage of features such as faster loading times and haptic feedback of the PS5’s Dual Sense controller.



